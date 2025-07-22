S&P Dow Jones Indices Agrees Deal to Acquire ARC Research

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), a division of S&P Global, said Monday that it has agreed to acquire ARC Research, the independent provider of investment performance data and benchmarking tools in the private wealth market.

The deal will see S&P DJI acquire ownership of ARC Research from its parent company, ARC Group, enhancing its offerings for wealth managers, private banks, and financial advisers.

ARC Research holds the world’s largest proprietary dataset of more than 500,000 private client portfolios, spanning over two decades.

The company partners with over 190 investment managers globally, providing performance benchmarks and insights.

Dan Draper, CEO of S&P DJI, described the acquisition as “a significant step in our commitment to serving the evolving needs of the wealth management industry.”

He added: “ARC Research’s expertise, high-integrity data, and trusted benchmarks are a natural fit with our global capabilities. Together, we aim to elevate transparency and benchmarking across wealth portfolios, enabling clients to make more informed decisions.”

The move is expected to expand S&P DJI’s capacity to deliver tailored benchmarks and analytics to the private wealth sector.

ARC’s long-standing reputation for high-quality data and performance analysis is seen as complementary to S&P DJI’s global index offerings.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed in the press release.