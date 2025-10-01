Parameta Solutions Unveils Real-Time OTC Oil Data Service

Parameta Solutions, the data and analytics division of TP ICAP Group, has launched an enhanced real-time data service designed to improve transparency in over-the-counter (OTC) oil markets.

The company explained that the new platform delivers live, broker-sourced pricing from PVM and ICAP, with TP data to follow later this month, making Parameta the only provider to aggregate information from three of the world’s largest oil brokers.

Furthermore, the firm said the service addresses a long-standing challenge in OTC oil trading, where limited visibility and fragmented data have hindered efficiency.

By offering structured, real-time pricing, Parameta aims to help traders, risk managers and developers build smarter models, enhance trading platforms and make faster decisions.

“In fast-moving markets, real-time data isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said Silvina Aldeco-Martinez, chief executive of Parameta Solutions. “We built this service to help clients move faster and make better decisions—powered by real-time, broker-sourced data, all in one place.”

Andrew Polydor, chairman of energy and commodities at TP ICAP, added: “This launch marks a major step forward in bringing greater transparency to the OTC oil markets—something the industry has long needed.”

The service provides mid-prices across the oil barrel, spanning crude, light ends, middle distillates, fuel oil and LPG, sourced from more than 100 brokers across desks in London, Singapore and Dubai.

Data is delivered through multiple channels, including WebSocket, SURFIX and Marketfeed, and is also integrated into TP ICAP’s Fusion Insights platform, offering users visualisation tools and market intelligence in real time.