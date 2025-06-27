NatWest and Marex Partner on New Cross Margining Solution

NatWest and Marex have announced a new partnership to deliver a cross margining solution.

The partnership aims to enhance margin efficiency for clients active in foreign exchange markets.

According to a press release, the initiative will allow clients who access FX Futures through Marex and use NatWest’s FX prime brokerage services to benefit from margin offsets.

This is expected to reduce collateral requirements while maintaining clients’ preferred trading relationships.

“This collaboration means we are able to gain access to new clients and provide them with our best-in-class Clearing service,” said Terry Hollingsworth, Global Head of Futures & OTC Clearing Sales at Marex.

“We are excited to be cooperating with NatWest, providing our clients with access to a margin offset for their FX prime brokerage services, complementing our own Prime services offering.”

Marcus Butt, Global Head of Prime Services at NatWest, added: “Clients have their preferred providers for specific services and this solution allows them to benefit from collateral optimisation while maintaining their existing relationships.”

The partnership enables both firms to expand their service offerings and enhance client satisfaction in an increasingly competitive and capital-conscious trading environment.