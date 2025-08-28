Marex Offers Access to China Internationalised Futures Contracts

Marex Group has launched access to China Internationalised Futures Contracts, allowing clients direct connectivity to 24 futures and options products for electronic execution and clearing.

The firm said on Wednesday that the products span agricultural commodities, energy, metals and freight, and are listed on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange.

The initiative follows Marex’s approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to act as an Overseas Intermediary.

Marex said demand for these contracts has been growing among corporates and exporters seeking to manage long-term risks and enhance price discovery in Chinese domestic commodities.

The firm added that expanding access to China Internationalised Futures Contracts supports its strategy to broaden its geographic footprint and strengthen its relevance to clients.

The move comes after the opening of Marex’s new Hong Kong office earlier this year, a step that Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific, Arthur Fan, said underlined the firm’s regional ambitions.

“We continue to look for new ways to connect our global clients to Asian markets, providing them with new options to manage their risk,” Fan said. “This access is further evidence of our commitment to invest both in Asia and in our product offering, even during uncertain times in global markets.”

Chinese commodity exchange-traded derivatives have grown rapidly since international market access was introduced in 2018.

According to the Futures Industry Association, they accounted for more than half of all global commodity contracts traded in the first five months of 2025.