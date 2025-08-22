LeveL Markets and Nasdaq Canada Announce Trading Connectivity Partnership

LeveL Markets announced a trading connectivity partnership with Nasdaq Canada that will enable clients on its Luminex Alternative Trading System (ATS) to access Canadian market liquidity.

Under the agreement, Luminex has integrated access to Nasdaq Canada’s CXD trading book, giving users an additional source of non-displayed liquidity.

The firm explained that the integration is designed to support efficient block trading, robust size discovery and potential price improvement opportunities, subject to regulatory approval.

Luminex, owned and operated by U.S.-based LeveL Markets, has been providing natural block liquidity to buy-side traders for almost a decade.

The platform aims to minimise information leakage while offering participants the flexibility to source liquidity efficiently.

Steve Miele, Chief Executive Officer of LeveL Markets, said: “Our partnership with Nasdaq Canada underscores the growing demand for seamless integration with advanced trading ecosystems that help amplify customer trading strategies.

Miele notes that the “collaboration not only enhances equities access for the buy-side and sell-side participants but also marks an important step in our global growth strategy.”

“Partnering with LeveL Markets allows us to deliver smarter access to liquidity through seamless technology integration,” commented Dan Kessous, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Canada. “This collaboration strengthens Nasdaq Canada’s role in connecting global participants to our market and reinforces our commitment to advancing the competitiveness of Canada’s trading ecosystem.”