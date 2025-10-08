ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has announced a strategic investment of up to $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the prediction market platform at around $8 billion before investment.

As part of the deal, ICE will become the exclusive global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data, providing institutional investors with new sentiment indicators on global events, from politics to markets and sport.

The companies also plan to collaborate on tokenisation initiatives to expand blockchain-based market applications.

“Our investment blends ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1792, with a forward-thinking, revolutionary company pioneering change within the Decentralized Finance space,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, ICE Chair and CEO.

Polymarket’s founder Shayne Coplan said the partnership “marks a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream”, combining ICE’s institutional credibility with Polymarket’s innovative consumer platform.

Founded in 2020, Polymarket enables users to trade on the probability of future events via blockchain-based smart contracts.

The platform has become known for its accuracy and user engagement, recently securing partnerships with X and Stocktwits.

ICE said the cash investment would not materially impact its 2025 financial results and will discuss the deal in detail during its upcoming earnings call on 30 October 2025.