GBT Technologies to Rebrand as Wertheim & Company; Emil Assentato Joins as Strategic Investor

GBT Technologies Inc. said Tuesday that it plans to change its corporate name to Wertheim & Company as part of its transition into a global merchant banking platform.

Craig Marshak will be appointed chief executive officer, bringing more than 30 years of investment banking and growth capital experience, including a leadership role at Nomura’s $500 million Growth and Technology Fund in London.

The company also intends to appoint Harinder Sandhu to its board.

The “Wertheim & Company” trademark dates back to the original firm founded in 1927 by Maurice Wertheim and Joseph Klingenstein.

Marshak, who began his career at Wertheim & Company in 1985, has registered the trademark for use in the rebranding.

“With this transition, GBT seeks to leverage its existing equity holdings, including its investment in VisionWave Holdings Inc., to broaden its strategic investment capabilities,” said Michael Murray, interim CEO.

Marshak said the new platform will target opportunities across technology, financial services and emerging markets.

Financial markets veteran Emil Assentato has joined as a strategic investor, saying he saw “an opportunity to invest personal capital in a platform that intends to pursue global investment opportunities under the Wertheim brand.”

GBT cautioned that there is no guarantee any of the potential transactions described will be completed unless and until definitive agreements are signed.