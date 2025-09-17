FXSpotStream Adds BNY as 19th Liquidity Provider

FXSpotStream has expanded its pool of liquidity providers with the addition of BNY, strengthening the foreign exchange trading service’s offering as volumes head for a record year.

The move makes BNY the 19th liquidity provider on FXSpotStream’s no-cost-to-takers service, joining a roster that includes global institutions such as J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citi, Goldman Sachs, UBS and HSBC.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of LiquidityMatch, said the expansion reflects its commitment to offering clients greater market depth and choice.

“The addition of BNY broadens the liquidity options available through our service,” said Jeff Ward, CEO of FXSpotStream.

“As a leading participant in global FX markets, BNY’s involvement reaffirms our commitment to enhancing market liquidity and providing our clients with greater depth and choice. As 2025 shapes up to be a record-breaking year for FXSpotStream, with volumes continuing to rise, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the best possible service.”

Harry Moumdjian, Head of Sales for Global Markets Trading at BNY, said the move highlights the bank’s focus on innovation and accessibility.

“By joining our clients on the platform where they operate, we are enhancing accessibility, strengthening our unique market position and driving sustainable growth,” he commented.

FXSpotStream operates as a multibank FX aggregation service, offering clients access to spot FX, forwards, swaps and NDFs.

The addition of BNY is expected to further diversify liquidity and reinforce the platform’s position as a leading provider in the global FX market.