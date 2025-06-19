DTCC Central Securities Depository Subsidiary Exceeds $100 Trillion in Assets Under Custody

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) announced this week that its US central securities depository subsidiary, The Depository Trust Company (DTC), has topped $100 trillion in assets under custody.

The new record comes as market capitalisations in the US continue to rise.

As of 2025, DTC’s total assets under custody reached $100.3 trillion, up from $73.5 trillion in 2020 — a 37% increase.

Growth was said to be broad-based, with equities climbing 49% to $74.1 trillion and exchange-traded funds doubling to $11 trillion. Money market instruments rose 28% to $4.1 trillion over the same period.

DTC serves as the central securities depository for US equities, corporate bonds and municipal bonds.

It holds securities on behalf of financial institutions, custodians, and brokers, offering safekeeping, asset servicing, corporate actions processing, and global tax services.

“This milestone is more than a measure of scale; it’s testament to the trust the financial industry places in DTCC and our responsibility to soundness and safety,” said Frank La Salla, DTCC President and CEO.

DTC currently provides custody and servicing for more than 1.44 million securities issues from over 170 countries and territories.

“As markets evolve, our commitment to stability, transparency and forward-looking innovation has never been stronger,” La Salla added.

Founded in 1973, DTC was created to reduce market risk and operational costs through settlement automation.

DTCC said it is now focused on future innovation, including new digital asset solutions expected to shape the next phase of financial market infrastructure.