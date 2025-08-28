Deutsche Bank Optimises UPI Connectivity to Streamline Merchant Payments in India

Deutsche Bank said Thursday that it has enhanced its merchant solutions in India by directly integrating with the country’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), enabling faster and more reliable digital payment processing for large merchants and Payment Service Providers.

The bank said its new direct payment rails provide “high transaction speed and a scalable platform,” designed to reduce the number of transaction hops compared with the common PSP-driven model.

The integration aims to boost success rates while simplifying reconciliation for merchants.

Through a single connection to Deutsche Bank’s Merchant Solutions platform, clients gain access to UPI alongside cards and other local methods.

The bank’s orchestration layer routes payments via selected providers, with Deutsche Bank remaining the counterparty of record. Merchants can now accept UPI through QR codes, payment links and collection requests, with real-time reporting available online.

Oliver von Quadt, Deutsche Bank’s global head of merchant solutions – acceptance, said the firm sees “significant potential to continue to grow our merchant solutions business in India.”

“While still early days, we are seeing significant interest from our corporate clients and PSPs on this offering with the objective of improving the overall customer experience,” he added.

UPI handled 172 billion transactions worth $2.88 trillion in 2024 and is recognised in seven other countries including Singapore, France and the UAE.

Daily UPI transactions in India are expected to reach one billion in coming years, underlining the scale of the opportunity for banks and payment providers.