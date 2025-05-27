Deutsche Bank and finaXai Partner on Tokenised Funds Servicing

Deutsche Bank revealed on Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based artificial intelligence firm finaXai to enhance the servicing of tokenised funds using AI and blockchain technologies.

The collaboration is said to form part of Project DAMA 2, a multi-chain asset servicing pilot aimed at streamlining how asset managers manage and support tokenised funds and investor interactions.

The initiative is expected to integrate Machine Learning and Large Language Models into asset servicing workflows, enabling increased speed, transparency and precision through explainable AI.

FinaXai, co-founded by researchers from Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore, is also part of the Fincubator programme at the Asian Institute of Digital Finance, supported by Singapore’s central bank and the National Research Foundation.

Anand Rengarajan, Deutsche Bank’s Head of Securities Services for APAC and MEA, said the partnership unites research-led solutions with industry applications. “We seek to better understand and anticipate our asset manager clients’ needs as they explore the future of tokenisation,” he said.

Dr Erik Cambria, finaXai Co-Founder and Professor at NTU, said the collaboration bridges academic research with real-world applications, enhancing the accessibility and execution of digital asset services.

Dr Gianmarco Mengaldo, Co-Founder and Assistant Professor at NUS, added that the project demonstrates the potential of explainable AI in solving complex financial challenges, reinforcing the importance of aligning scientific research with practical financial innovation.