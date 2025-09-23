Clearstream Rebrands German CSD to Clearstream Europe in Push for Pan-European Market Integration

Clearstream will rebrand its Germany-based central securities depository (CSD), Clearstream Banking AG, to Clearstream Europe AG on 26 September 2025.

The move is expected to reinforce the company’s commitment to building a stronger and more competitive European capital market.

The rebrand is said to reflect the company’s role as the largest single entry point to TARGET2-Securities (T2S), the European Central Bank’s settlement platform, where it processes more than 50% of all transactions. Through its “One Account, One Platform, One Partner” approach, Clearstream Europe connects 19 European markets and, together with its International CSD, offers access to 60 markets worldwide.

Dirk Loscher, CEO of Clearstream Europe AG, said: “Clearstream Europe is a testimonial to both our identity and our ongoing commitment to excellence: as an innovative and trusted partner for our clients and a driving force in European and global capital markets.”

Loscher added that the rebrand reinforces the company’s “dedication to building a more integrated and competitive European capital market, that can effectively compete with other global financial centres.”

Clearstream Europe will provide an integrated ecosystem of securities services, including digital issuance, custody, asset servicing and collateral management.

The CSD also offers flexible settlement in both commercial and central bank money and maintains strong links to major trading venues and clearing houses.

The firm said the move supports the European Union’s Savings and Investments Union initiative and the adoption of accelerated T+1 settlement, strengthening liquidity and economic growth across the continent.