Clearstream Announces Launch of Tri-Party Collateral Management Solution with ECMS Go-Live

Clearstream revealed Monday that it has launched the industry’s first fully integrated tri-party collateral management solution with the Eurosystem Collateral Management System (ECMS).

The move is seen as a milestone in post-trade infrastructure harmonisation across Europe.

Following the ECMS go-live on 16 June 2025, Clearstream became the only central securities depository (CSD) to offer full tri-party collateral management integration with the European Central Bank’s new platform.

The ECMS is said to replace previously fragmented national systems, creating a unified collateral management framework for all Eurozone national central banks.

The firm explained that the platform enables financial institutions to utilise the ECMS as a single pool of collateral for both bilateral and tri-party transactions.

This is expected to enhance cross-border collateral mobility, improve operational efficiency, and streamline access to central bank liquidity.

As part of its ECMS offering, Clearstream said it enables the safekeeping and transfer of all ECB-eligible marketable assets through its Pan-European CSD Solution.

The firm’s connectivity spans all T2S markets and asset classes, supporting cross-border investment activity.

“Clearstream’s ECMS tri-party solution is a cornerstone of the industry’s move toward harmonized post-trade infrastructures and real-time collateral mobility,” said Marton Szigeti, Head of Collateral, Lending and Liquidity Solutions at Clearstream.

He added that the offering supports the transition to T+1 settlement cycles and aligns with the European Savings and Investments Union initiative.

Clearstream reported a smooth start to the integration and sees the development as a major step forward for European market participants.