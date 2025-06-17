BTIG Launches Hedge Fund Solutions Group

BTIG has launched a dedicated Hedge Fund Solutions Group to enhance its support for hedge funds and family offices globally, the firm announced on Monday.

The firm said in a release that the new division will offer advisory services focused on business strategy, infrastructure, compliance, talent, technology and due diligence.

Furthermore, it will work in coordination with BTIG’s institutional business, outsource trading, and prime brokerage teams.

Paul Covello and David Gold have been appointed Co-Heads of the U.S. division. Covello brings over 25 years of experience, including senior roles at Jefferies, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, and JAT Capital. Gold previously served as Global COO at Optima Partners and held roles at Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and CIBC Oppenheimer.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Trevor Harrison, CEO of BTIG Singapore, will lead efforts. Harrison previously held prime brokerage and capital introduction roles at Citigroup and sales positions at State Street Australia.

The firm’s Tactical Hedge Fund Group in London will continue to support clients in EMEA.

Anton LeRoy, CEO of BTIG, said the group “will enhance client support at every stage of the investment lifecycle, leveraging our full suite of products and services.”

Steven Starker, Co-Founder of BTIG, added: “Hedge Fund Solutions is a strategic initiative that builds on over two decades of growth in our products and global presence.

“This new group will further strengthen our platform and the value we deliver to clients.”