BTIG Begins Offering Clients Access to TSE’s CONNEQTOR ETF Platform

BTIG, the global financial services firm, has begun offering clients access to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s (TSE) CONNEQTOR platform, marking the first time a non-domestic brokerage has joined the system.

Launched in February 2021, CONNEQTOR is a Request for Quote (RFQ) platform designed to improve liquidity in Japan’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

It enables investors to request quotes from multiple market makers simultaneously at no additional cost, supporting faster and more cost-efficient execution of trades.

Through BTIG, institutional investors and financial institutions trading TSE-listed ETFs will now be able to directly access the platform’s liquidity.

The exchange said the development reflects its commitment to creating a highly efficient market environment for ETF investors.

Samuel Leung, Chief Strategy Officer for BTIG APAC, said: “As a firm serving global financial institutions and institutional investors, BTIG supports clients in trading TSE-listed ETFs.

“With growing interest in the Japanese market, we have started offering access to CONNEQTOR to improve trading convenience and provide a better execution environment for our clients. BTIG is honoured to be the first non-Japan domestic brokerage house offering the CONNEQTOR services to our client base across the regions.”

Naoki Isomoto, Executive Officer at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, added: “We developed CONNEQTOR to help investors trade ETFs ‘faster and cheaper.’ We are delighted that BTIG has begun offering access, allowing its clients to trade TSE-listed ETFs faster and cheaper.”

TSE said it hopes the move will help expand global investment in Japanese ETFs.