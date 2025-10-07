BGC Group Acquires Macro Hive to Bolster AI-Driven Market Analytics

BGC Group said Monday that it has acquired Macro Hive Limited, a leading provider of global macroeconomic analytics and strategy, in a move that strengthens the brokerage and financial technology firm’s growing agency business.

The deal will integrate Macro Hive’s AI-powered data analytics and strategy capabilities across BGC’s Rates and FX markets, enhancing its global broking and execution platform for institutional clients.

Macro Hive’s co-founders, Bilal Hafeez and Andrew Simon, will join BGC to help drive innovation and accelerate the integration of analytics within the firm’s trading infrastructure.

“Adding Macro Hive to our suite of institutional services enhances our platform with tech-forward insights and proven expertise, setting a new standard for agency services,” said Richard Leighton, Senior Managing Director at BGC Group.

Hafeez said the acquisition would allow Macro Hive to deliver its research and analytics to a broader client base.

“Our mission has always been to deliver innovative, AI-driven insights and strategies that empower institutional investors and corporates to make better-informed decisions,” he said. “By combining our expertise with BGC’s global platform, we can deliver unmatched client solutions.”

Based in New York and listed on Nasdaq, BGC Group provides marketplace, data, and financial technology services across multiple asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange, energy, and equities.

The firm also operates the FMX Futures Exchange, part of its expanding technology and data infrastructure portfolio.