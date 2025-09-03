Aotearoa Energy Executes New Zealand’s First Exchange-Traded Gas Option

Aotearoa Energy, a division of TP ICAP, said Wednesday that it has made a significant mark on the New Zealand energy market by executing the country’s first-ever exchange-traded gas option.

The historic transaction took place on emsTradepoint, the natural gas settlement and matching platform operated by Transpower New Zealand.

The firm said the milestone introduces a new layer of flexibility and risk management for market participants, offering a vital tool to navigate an evolving energy landscape.

The inaugural deal, which was developed in collaboration with market participants to address short-term gas supply needs for major users, involved a three-month option with a fixed strike price of $15.50.

The option covered just under half a petajoule and was structured for weekly deliveries, entitling buyers to secure up to five terajoules per day.

The value of the new hedging tool was quickly underscored when, following the deal’s execution, the New Zealand spot gas market saw prices soar to $41. This prompted the option holder to exercise their right to secure guaranteed gas volumes at the predetermined strike price.

According to Daniel Skipper, founder of Aotearoa Energy, the exchange option provides an important hedging mechanism for end-users, especially given the high volatility and ongoing gas shortages experienced in New Zealand last year.

“With more commercial and industrial customers considering the spot market, this exchange option introduces a range of products to help both new and existing users manage risk and, importantly, ensure security of supply,” commented Skipper.