Worldline Appoints Anika Grant as Chief People Officer

Worldline announced Monday that it has appointed Anika Grant as Chief People Officer and member of its Executive Committee, effective 1 September 2025.

Grant, who succeeds Florence Gallois, brings more than three decades of experience in human resources leadership and strategic talent management.

She was most recently Chief People Officer at Ubisoft, where she oversaw a transformation of the HR function during a period of significant organisational change.

Prior to that, Grant held senior HR roles at Dyson, where she led an operating model transformation, and at Uber, where she played a key role in shaping leadership and culture ahead of the company’s initial public offering.

She began her career at Accenture before moving into internal HR leadership positions across Europe.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Chief Executive of Worldline, said: “We are pleased to welcome Anika Grant to our Executive Committee as Chief People Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in leading HR transformations within major international companies uniquely position her to guide Worldline through the profound changes we are undertaking.”

He added his thanks to Gallois, who is leaving the company: “Florence has driven our People strategy, strengthened our HR team, and modernised our processes. We are grateful for her commitment and the solid foundation she has helped establish.”

An Australian national, Grant has worked in Sydney, London, Singapore and Paris, and is fluent in English and French. She will be based in Paris and report directly to Vacheron.