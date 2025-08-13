Westpac Names Carolyn McCann as Permanent Consumer Banking Chief

On Tuesday, Westpac announced that it has appointed Carolyn McCann as Chief Executive, Consumer, effective immediately, following her three-month tenure as acting head of the division.

McCann, who has nearly 30 years of corporate experience, including two decades in banking and insurance, has spent more than 10 years with Westpac.

Prior to stepping into the acting role in May, she served as Group Executive, Customer and Corporate Services, overseeing operations, scams and fraud prevention, customer collections and hardship, property resilience, corporate affairs and marketing.

“Carolyn is an outstanding executive and I’ve seen firsthand her ability to engage and galvanise high-performing teams to deliver results,” said Westpac Chief Executive Anthony Miller.

Miller noted that under McCann’s leadership, Westpac’s operations teams had “dramatically improved customer outcomes,” cutting mortgage decision times from 12 to five days, upgrading scam protection to reduce losses by 40%, and transforming complaints handling processes.

“Carolyn has brought these outstanding leadership skills to the Consumer role, where she leads a team of highly experienced retail banking executives as well as our superb employees across the country,” Miller said. “Carolyn’s drive, vision and determination will be an asset to the bank in this role.”

Westpac said McCann’s appointment ensures the right blend of experience, professionalism and energy to lead the consumer division.

Miller added: “With the right mix of experience, professionalism, teamwork and energy, we now have the team in place to lead Westpac and I’m excited for what we can achieve together.”