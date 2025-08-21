United Fintech Names Rupsa Mukherjee Head of M&A

United Fintech announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Rupsa Mukherjee as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, strengthening its leadership team as it accelerates global expansion and digital transformation initiatives for financial institutions.

Mukherjee has 13 years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking across the UK, US, and India.

She previously held roles at Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar, and most recently served as Vice President in Deutsche Bank’s investment banking division in London and New York, advising on M&A transactions worth more than $20 billion.

A qualified chartered accountant, she also holds an MBA from The Wharton School.

The company explained that in her new role, Mukherjee will work closely with founder and CEO Christian Frahm to identify high-potential companies, lead acquisition strategy and structure founder-friendly transactions.

Frahm said: “Rupsa brings the right combination of M&A discipline and fintech fluency. Her ability to originate, structure, and integrate strategic acquisitions will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities across our ecosystem.”

United Fintech acts as a digital transformation platform for banks, asset managers and trading institutions, offering access to a portfolio of technology providers through a single platform.

To date, it has acquired six companies, including Athena, CobaltFX and Netdania, as part of its drive to modernise legacy systems and reduce vendor risk for financial institutions.

“I’m thrilled to join United Fintech at such a pivotal moment,” Mukherjee said. “The opportunity to help scale a platform that is reshaping the financial services technology landscape is incredibly exciting.”