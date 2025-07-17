Standard Chartered: SC Ventures Appoints Lisa Pollina as Vice Chairman of Americas

Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures, which builds and invests in breakthrough businesses, has appointed Lisa Pollina as Vice Chairman, Americas.

The move is said to be part of the bank’s efforts to expand its presence and strengthen key partnerships across the region.

Pollina will report to SC Ventures CEO Alex Manson, with a matrix reporting line into Mandy DeFilippo, CEO for the U.S. and Americas.

In her new role, she will support both SC Ventures and Standard Chartered’s Corporate Investment Banking division in originating and cultivating strategic relationships with corporate and financial institution clients.

Pollina has substantial financial sector experience, having held senior roles at Ares Management, Alvarez & Marsal, and RBC Capital Markets, where she was Vice Chairman.

She also led global financial institutions coverage at Bank of America Securities, overseeing private equity and venture sponsor relationships.

Named one of American Banker’s Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance, Pollina currently serves on the boards of Munich Re Americas and NESR, and has held appointments with the Federal Reserve Bank’s Global Markets Working Group and the Atlantic Council.

Pollina will also advise SC Ventures’ Portfolio Management Committee and other internal forums, leveraging her extensive networks to drive fundraising and growth.