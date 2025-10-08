Standard Chartered Names Roberto Hoornweg CEO of Corporate & Investment Banking

Standard Chartered said Tuesday that it has appointed Roberto Hoornweg as Chief Executive Officer of Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), following Sunil Kaushal’s decision to retire after nearly 27 years with the bank.

Hoornweg, who previously served as Co-Head of CIB, will continue overseeing markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Oversight of ASEAN and South Asia will transition to Judy Hsu, who will retain her roles as CEO of Wealth and Retail Banking and Head of Greater China and North Asia.

Hoornweg has over 30 years of experience in global banking. He joined Standard Chartered in 2017 as Global Head of Financial Markets, leading key businesses across fixed income, currencies and commodities.

He previously held senior roles at Brevan Howard, UBS and Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, Kaushal’s long tenure included major leadership roles across Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where he spearheaded digital banking initiatives and expanded the bank’s regional footprint, including in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco.

“I would like to thank Sunil for his significant contribution to the Group over nearly three decades,” said Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive.

“I likewise wish to congratulate Roberto, who has played a significant part in CIB’s growth in recent years, on stepping into the CEO role as we continue to deliver our cross-border strategy.”