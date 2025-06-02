Standard Chartered Announces New Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI for Wealth and Retail Banking Business

Standard Chartered revealed Monday that it has appointed Yusuf Demiral as Global Head of Data, Analytics & AI for its Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) business.

The position is a newly created role aimed at strengthening the Bank’s data-driven strategy across the client journey.

Demiral will join the Bank on July 7, 2025, and will be based in Hong Kong. He will report to Samir Subberwal, Global Head of Wealth Solutions, Deposits and Mortgages, and Chief Client Officer.

He will lead the company’s WRB Data, Analytics & AI strategy while working closely with the Marketing, Digital Sales and Client Experience teams.

Demiral has over 25 years of experience in banking and was most recently Group Head of Data Analytics and Customer Relationship Management at HSBC.

There, he led global data platforms and CRM capabilities for the retail and wealth banking divisions, overseeing a team of more than 1,000 professionals across 20 markets.

“I am delighted to welcome Yusuf to Standard Chartered,” said Subberwal. “As we continue to deliver innovative, digital-first personalised experiences for our clients, Yusuf will play a critical role in strengthening the use of data, analytics and AI capabilities to enhance the client journey.”

Subberwal added that Demiral’s knowledge and deep expertise built over the years will be “instrumental” for the company to continually drive innovation.