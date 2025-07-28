smartTrade Technologies Appoints Christophe Montane as Chief Commercial Officer

smartTrade Technologies announced last week that it has named Christophe Montane as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

The move is aimed at accelerating the firm’s global expansion and strengthening its client-focused strategy.

The appointment, effective from July 1, follows a strategic growth investment from TA Associates earlier this year.

Montane, who will be based in New York, will oversee global sales and marketing, with a focus on expanding smartTrade’s presence in key financial markets.

“Christophe’s appointment is a pivotal step in executing our long-term vision,” said David Vincent, CEO and Co-Founder of smartTrade.

“His extensive experience in leading global commercial teams is precisely what we need to deliver a fully integrated front-office experience for our clients worldwide.”

Montane brings over two decades of sales leadership, having held senior roles at SS&C Intralinks, Fujifilm Business Innovation, and Xerox.

The firm noted that he has a strong track record in scaling commercial operations and driving revenue growth across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

“I am thrilled to join smartTrade at such a transformational time for both the company and the industry,” said Montane. “smartTrade is uniquely positioned to simplify complexity and deliver a unified, best-in-class platform.”

Vincent concluded that it is “an exciting time for smartTrade” and its clients, with the company now “better positioned than ever to anticipate the market’s needs and deliver the innovative solutions our clients depend on to succeed.”