SIX Announces Executive Board Changes

On Thursday, SIX announced a series of changes to its Group Executive Board, effective from 1 June 2025, as it continues to strengthen its leadership team under CEO Bjørn Sibbern.

Tomas Kindler has been appointed Head Exchanges and member of the Executive Board after serving in the role on an interim basis since January.

A long-standing executive at SIX, Kindler has held the role of interim Head Exchanges since January 1, 2025. He previously served as Head Operating Office Exchanges and Head x-clear, and has held various senior roles in financial market infrastructure since joining the company in 2011.

Rafael Moral Santiago will become Head Securities Services, succeeding José Manuel Ortiz, who will return to his former position as Head Clearing and Repo Operations.

Moral Santiago joins from HSBC, where he was Global Head of Country Management Securities Services. He brings significant experience, having also worked at Deutsche Bank in Germany, the U.S. and Singapore.

Additionally, Fabienne-Anne Rehulka, who joined SIX as General Counsel in June 2024, became a full member of the Executive Board on 1 April 2025. She has more than 20 years’ experience in legal and regulatory roles.

CEO Bjørn Sibbern said the appointments create “a strong and well-balanced Executive Board” and praised the incoming leaders’ expertise.

“Tomas Kindler, a highly competent internal candidate with deep institutional knowledge and capital markets experience, is ideally positioned to lead our Exchanges business into its next phase of growth,” said Sibbern. “Rafael Moral Santiago adds valuable international expertise that will support the successful development of our Securities Services business. And with Fabienne-Anne Rehulka, we have a highly skilled legal expert whose perspective will further enrich our leadership team.”