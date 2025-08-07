oneZero Hires Adam Collins as Head of Institutional Sales in Americas and EMEA

oneZero said Thursday that it has appointed Adam Collins as Head of Institutional Sales for the Americas and EMEA, strengthening its leadership team as it looks to expand across key growth regions.

Based in Somerville, Massachusetts, oneZero is a global provider of multi-asset enterprise trading technology.

In his new role, Collins will oversee the firm’s institutional sales strategy and execution in both regions.

Collins brings more than two decades of financial services experience, including senior roles at LSEG FX, Refinitiv, Bloomberg LP and BNP Paribas.

At Refinitiv, he was responsible for driving sales across FX, fixed income, equities and commodities, while also overseeing platforms such as EIKON and FXT.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adam to the team,” said Andrew Ralich, CEO and Co-Founder of oneZero. “As adoption of our solutions accelerates among regional banks and institutional clients, Adam’s leadership and proven ability to scale high-performing sales teams will be instrumental in expanding our footprint and deepening client relationships.”

Commenting on his appointment, Collins said: “oneZero is delivering cutting-edge solutions that are resonating across client segments globally. I’m excited to help accelerate that growth by partnering closely with clients to enhance the efficiency, transparency and profitability of their trading operations.”

The hire follows a strong year for oneZero, which was named to the Inc 5000 list for the third consecutive year and secured two Euromoney FX Awards. The firm also recently acquired Autochartist and welcomed technology executive Ann Neidenbach to its board.