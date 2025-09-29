Nubank Appoints Former Coinbase Executive Michael Rihani as Head of Crypto

Last week, Nubank announced the appointment of Michael Rihani as its new Head of Crypto, further strengthening its push into digital assets as adoption accelerates across Latin America.

Rihani, a veteran product leader with more than 15 years of experience, will oversee the growth and development of Nubank Crypto, the company’s platform that enables customers to buy, sell and store digital currencies directly in the Nubank app.

The service has already attracted 6.6 million users. He will report to Thomaz Fortes, executive director for crypto and digital assets.

“I’m dedicating the rest of my career to bitcoin and improving the world’s financial system,” Rihani said.

“If you want to build something new and impactful, there is no better place than Nubank. Nubank Crypto has become one of the most competitive options on the market, and it’s a privilege to work with a team ready to redefine the future of money.”

Rihani brings extensive fintech and technology credentials. At Coinbase, he served as Director of Product, leading areas including transfers, payments, and the firm’s debit and credit card businesses.

His career also spans Cash App, where he contributed to financial product development, as well as Tesla, where he worked with Elon Musk on introducing bitcoin payments to the company’s website. At Apple, he played a key role in flagship products such as Apple Pay on the Web, Apple Card, and Apple Cash.

The appointment underscores Nubank’s ambitions to expand its role in the digital finance ecosystem and consolidate its leadership in crypto adoption across the region.