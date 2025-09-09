Marqeta Names Mike Milotich as Permanent CEO

Marqeta revealed on Monday that it has appointed Mike Milotich as Chief Executive Officer, confirming him in the role after serving as interim chief since February 2025.

He will also continue as a director of the company and retain his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer until a successor is found.

The global card issuing platform said Milotich had been instrumental in strengthening its financial foundation and improving profitability since joining in 2022.

“Since joining Marqeta, Mike has played a key role in strengthening the company’s operations and financial foundation, driving improved profitability and unlocking opportunities for growth,” said Judson Linville, Chair of the Marqeta Board. “After completing a thorough search, the Board determined that Mike is the right CEO for Marqeta.”

Linville added that with Mike at the helm, “Marqeta is well-positioned to execute our strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Milotich, who previously held senior finance roles at Visa, PayPal and American Express, said he was eager to continue building on the company’s momentum.

“We’ve made significant progress in advancing our strategic initiatives and sharpening our focus on execution, and I believe in our ability to further accelerate this work as we move forward,” he said.

The company’s board will begin a search for a new CFO with the help of an external executive search firm. Until then, Milotich will continue to oversee financial planning, accounting and investor relations in addition to his CEO responsibilities.