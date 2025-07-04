INFINOX Hires Artem Gonov as New Chief Technology Officer

INFINOX has appointed Artem Gonov as its new Chief Technology Officer, the company announced on Thursday.

The appointment is set to help strengthen the brokerage’s focus on innovation and global tech-driven growth.

Gonov has over 15 years of experience in fintech and financial services, most recently serving as Head of Technology at FxPro.

In that role, he led multinational teams and aligned the firm’s tech strategy with its broader business goals.

Prior to that, he spent nine years at Exinity, holding senior positions and playing a key role in major digital transformation projects.

“Artem’s appointment is a strong step forward in strengthening INFINOX’s technology leadership,” said Lee Holmes, CEO of INFINOX. “His deep industry expertise, combined with a forward-looking mindset, positions him to help elevate the trading experience for clients worldwide.”

The company said that as CTO, Gonov will spearhead INFINOX’s global technology strategy, with a focus on building secure, scalable systems and supporting the development of new trading products.

The company described the hire as a strategic move to reinforce its position as a tech-led, client-centric broker.

“I’m excited to join INFINOX at such a dynamic time,” said Gonov. “The opportunity to lead technology transformation within a growing, client-focused broker is incredibly motivating.”

INFINOX serves clients in multiple global markets. The company said technology remains central to its growth ambitions and long-term competitiveness.