INFINOX Appoints Ricardo Grados to Lead EFX Institutional Sales in LATAM

INFINOX announced the appointment of Ricardo Grados as its new EFX Institutional Sales Lead for the Latin American region in a press release on Tuesday.

The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its institutional footprint across key global markets.

Grados brings over 15 years of experience in the electronic foreign exchange space, having worked with leading institutions and liquidity providers.

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening INFINOX’s institutional services and cultivating long-term partnerships throughout Latin America.

“I’m thrilled to be joining INFINOX at such a dynamic time for the business,” said Grados. “The LATAM region is full of potential, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our partners to deliver flexible, transparent, and high-quality liquidity solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

INFINOX CEO Lee Holmes welcomed the appointment, highlighting Grados’ deep understanding of the regional market.

“Ricardo is a fantastic addition to our team,” Holmes stated. “His experience, energy, and understanding of the LATAM market will be key as we continue to grow our institutional reach and deliver value to our partners in the region.”

The hire comes as INFINOX continues its push into institutional markets, with a focus on providing tailored support, agile infrastructure, and a client-first approach to professional trading partners.