IG Group Chairman Mike McTighe to Step Down by End of 2025

IG Group Holdings announced on Monday that Chairman Mike McTighe will step down from the board by the end of 2025, after nearly six years in the role.

McTighe, who has chaired the online trading and investments firm since February 2020, said the time was right to pass on the role. “It has been a great honour and privilege to lead the Board over the past five years. I am grateful for the trust and support I have received from colleagues. With solid foundations laid for stronger growth, I am confident that under Breon Corcoran’s leadership, IG will go from strength to strength,” he said.

Jonathan Moulds, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, paid tribute to McTighe’s contribution. “On behalf of the Board and all our colleagues at IG, I want to thank Mike for his guidance and leadership over the past five years,” Moulds said.

McTighe will stand for re-election at the company’s Annual General Meeting on 17 September 2025 to ensure continuity during the succession process. IG confirmed that the search for his replacement is already under way.

During McTighe’s tenure, IG strengthened its position as a leading global trading platform and oversaw strategic investments aimed at diversifying its product offering.