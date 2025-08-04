HKEX Appoints Zhang Yong to Mainland China Advisory Group

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has appointed Zhang Yong, Managing Partner of Firstlight Capital and former Chairman of Alibaba Group, to its Mainland China Advisory Group.

Announcing the appointment on Friday, HKEX Chairman Carlson Tong said: “I am delighted to welcome Mr Zhang Yong to our Mainland China Advisory Group. His wealth of experience and deep knowledge in China’s business and financial markets will provide invaluable support to the HKEX Board as we continue to deliver on our strategic imperatives of building on our China strength.”

The Mainland China Advisory Group was established in 2021 and is said to comprise senior industry experts with in-depth knowledge of the Chinese market.

It advises the HKEX Board on key developments in China’s economy and financial system.

Zhang’s appointment brings the total number of members to nine. The group is chaired by Zhang Yichen, a non-executive director of HKEX and Chairman and CEO of CITIC Capital Holdings.

Other members include former HKEX Chairman Laura Cha, Primavera Capital Chairman Fred Hu, and HKEX CEO Bonnie Y Chan.

Zhang previously served as the Chief Executive Officer and later as Chairman of Alibaba Group, holding various leadership roles since joining the company in 2007.

He also chairs Firstlight Capital and sits as an independent non-executive director at Hysan Development.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.