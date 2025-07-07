HKEX Announces Senior Appointments in Fixed Income and Currencies Business

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) announced two senior appointments in its Fixed Income and Currencies (FIC) business last week, as the bourse aims to bolster its product development and trading infrastructure.

Kevin Fan will join as Managing Director and Head of FIC Product Development on August 12, 2025.

Reporting to Head of Markets Gregory Yu, HKEX said Fan will lead the development of new fixed-income products and enhancements to support investors’ trading and risk management needs.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Y Chan said: “He [Kevin Fan] joins us at an exciting time as we continue to elevate the depth and vibrancy of Hong Kong’s markets.”

Reporting to Fan, Andy Ni will join HKEX on July 7 as Managing Director, Head of OTC Platform Development.

He will oversee HKEX’s OTC Clear platform and advance the Swap Connect initiative, which links Hong Kong’s derivatives market with mainland China.

Chan noted the momentum in the OTC segment, highlighting that Swap Connect helped drive record volumes last year. “His [Andy Ni’s] deep experience will allow us to further build on our financial infrastructure,” she said.

Separately, HKEX confirmed that Glenda So, Head of Platform and Market Structure Development, will step down on July 31 to spend more time with her family. Chan thanked her for her “many contributions” over more than five years in senior roles.