GCEX Expands UK/EMEA Sales Team with Industry Veteran

GCEX Group has expanded its UK and EMEA sales and business development team with the appointment of Steve Thomas, a veteran of the FX and digital assets industries with more than 25 years of experience.

Thomas is set to join the company shortly after Kevin Gillespie, another long-time industry figure, was announced as part of the GCEX team last month. The pair, who have worked together at Hotspot FX, Menai Financial Group and Laser Digital, will focus on driving sales growth and identifying new product opportunities in line with client demand.

Thomas most recently worked in FICC Sales and Distribution at Laser Digital and previously led institutional FX and digital asset sales at Menai Financial Group.

His career includes five years as director of FX sales for EMEA at CBOE Global Markets and nearly two decades in senior roles at Hotspot FX. He began his career at Saxo Bank, rising to co-head of international FX sales.

Lars Holst, founder and CEO of GCEX, commented: “Steve and I worked together at Saxo and have remained in close contact ever since. He has generated significant revenue for the firms he has previously worked for, and is widely respected in our industry.”

“I am confident that with Steve and Kevin spearheading our UK/EMEA sales and business development, we will be able to accelerate our growth and unlock new opportunities.”

Thomas said he was excited to join GCEX, highlighting the firm’s “strong regulatory coverage, broad FX and crypto product range, and commitment to innovation.”