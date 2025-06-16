GCEX Appoints Stanislav Bunimovich as Managing Director, APAC and Strategic Adviser to the CEO

GCEX (GCEX Group) revealed Monday that it has appointed Stanislav Bunimovich, former Chief Operating Officer of Finalto, as Managing Director, APAC, and Strategic Adviser to CEO Lars Holst.

Bunimovich will be based in Australia and is expected to spearhead GCEX’s expansion across the Asia-Pacific region.

Bunimovich’s primary focus will be on onboarding hedge funds, brokers, family offices, and professional traders under GCEX’s regulated U.K., Danish, and Middle East entities.

His mandate includes driving growth across GCEX’s comprehensive product offering, with a particular emphasis on scaling crypto-related services.

The firm also anticipates that he will leverage his extensive expertise in FX trade flow and trading platforms to deliver enhanced value to institutional clients.

Bunimovich brings over 12 years of experience from CFH/Finalto, where he served as COO and Board Member.

GCEX notes that he is recognised for driving growth and building technology-driven liquidity frameworks.

At GCEX, he will collaborate directly with Founder and CEO Lars Holst to refine APAC growth strategies and broaden the company’s product suite.

Lars Holst commented on the significant hire, stating, “Stanislav is widely respected in our industry for driving growth and championing client-focused innovation. His deep insights, network and leadership experience are major assets for GCEX.”

Bunimovich himself said he is “excited to join GCEX,” highlighting the opportune timing given the “all-time high” interest in digital assets from institutional clients in the region.