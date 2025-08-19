GCEX Appoints Kevin Gillespie to Lead Sales Across UK and EMEA

GCEX has named industry veteran Kevin Gillespie to a newly created sales and business development role, aimed at driving growth across the UK and EMEA.

The company said in a press release on Tuesday that Gillespie will report directly to Lars Holst, founder and chief executive of the London-headquartered digital assets and FX trading group.

Gillespie brings more than 35 years of industry experience, having started his career as an FX trader before moving into institutional sales and business development.

He joins GCEX from Nomura’s Laser Digital, where he focused on digital and FX sales to institutional clients. Previous senior positions include roles at Menai Markets, Spotex, CobaltFX, Hotspot and IFX Markets.

At GCEX, Gillespie will be tasked with expanding the group’s FX, contracts for difference (CFD) and crypto offering among brokers, hedge funds, asset managers and professional traders.

Holst said: “I have known Kevin for many years and am thrilled that he has chosen to join our team. He has a wealth of experience in the FX, CFD and crypto industries, a strong network of institutional clients, and an in-depth understanding of their requirements.

“Kevin is ideally placed to help us to maximise opportunities as demand for institutional crypto services continues to rise.”

Gillespie added: “I am really impressed by the strength of GCEX’s offering, its robust infrastructure, the fact that it is regulated in three jurisdictions, and the breadth of its institutional client base. I am looking forward to playing a key role in driving further growth.”

GCEX is regulated in the UK, Denmark and Dubai, with True Global Ventures among its investors.