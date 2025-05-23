EXANTE: Robert Parker Appointed Head of Risk

Global prime broker EXANTE said this week that it has appointed Robert Parker as Head of Risk, Financial Markets, effective 12 May 2025.

Based in London, he will report directly to the company’s Chief Operations Officer, Zane Kotane.

Parker has over 25 years of experience across market, credit, operational and liquidity risk, having held senior roles at BCS Global Markets, Sberbank CIB, Deutsche Bank, MF Global, and BGC Partners/Cantor Fitzgerald.

He began his career as an options market maker on the LIFFE trading floor.

At EXANTE, Parker will be responsible for strengthening risk frameworks and supporting new initiatives, including the firm’s growing focus on options trading and liquidity management.

“I’m delighted to welcome Robert to the EXANTE team,” said Kotane. “Robert’s broad experience and leadership will be instrumental as we enhance our risk frameworks, support product innovation such as our options trading initiatives, and refine liquidity management processes.”

Parker said he was excited to join EXANTE “at such an exciting stage” in its development. “I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further strengthen the risk function, support innovation, and help drive sustainable growth in line with EXANTE’s strategic objectives.”