EXANTE Names Sergei Solomatin as Director of IT Operations

EXANTE, the global prime broker, said Thursday that it has appointed Sergei Solomatin as Director of IT Operations, further strengthening its technology leadership and operational resilience strategy.

Solomatin will report directly to Chief Technology Officer Richard Forss.

With more than 20 years of experience in mission-critical IT infrastructure, Solomatin has overseen large-scale technology transformations at leading financial institutions, including FINAM, Home Credit and Finance Bank, and Svyaznoy Bank.

His track record spans improving reliability, boosting performance, and driving cost efficiency across private and public cloud environments.

At EXANTE, Solomatin is expected to be responsible for shaping the firm’s technology operations strategy. His remit covers hybrid infrastructure, security, compliance, monitoring, production support, DevOps, service desk, process automation, and IT operations projects.

He will also lead EXANTE’s cloud transformation and automation efforts to align technology capabilities with the firm’s global growth and client service priorities.

Forss said: “Sergei’s appointment reflects our continued investment in building a world-class technology platform. His leadership will be central to achieving the operational resilience, scalability, and efficiency targets that underpin EXANTE’s global growth strategy.”

The hire comes as EXANTE advances its technology transformation programme, which aims to simplify architecture, strengthen resilience, and expand capacity to serve institutional clients and white-label partners worldwide.

Founded in 2011, EXANTE provides access to more than one million financial instruments across 50 markets and eight asset classes through a single multi-currency account.