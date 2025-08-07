Euroclear Appoints Szandra Nagyné Komócsi as Chief Internal Auditor

Euroclear has named Szandra Nagyné Komócsi as its new Chief Internal Auditor, effective 18 July 2025, following approval from the National Bank of Belgium.

Szandra succeeds John Bendermacher, who is retiring after a tenure leading the group’s internal audit function.

Her appointment marks a return to Euroclear’s audit roots, having begun her career at the company in 2010 within its Internal Audit team.

She brings extensive experience and a deep knowledge of the organisation to her new role.

Since 2021, Szandra has served as Chief Risk Officer of Euroclear Bank, the group’s International Central Securities Depository (ICSD), and sat on the bank’s board.

In that role, she was seen as key in navigating a complex and evolving risk environment shaped by global geopolitical developments.

Prior to joining Euroclear, Szandra worked as an audit manager at PwC. She holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Debrecen in Hungary and is a chartered accountant.

Euroclear described her background as a strong fit for the role, citing her comprehensive understanding of risk, audit, and the group’s operations.

Her appointment comes as Euroclear continues to strengthen its governance and oversight functions across the group.