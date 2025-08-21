DriveWealth Appoints Naureen Hassan as Global CEO

DriveWealth has named Naureen Hassan as its new Global Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Michael Blaugrund, who is departing to take up a role at Intercontinental Exchange.

Hassan, a veteran financial services executive, brings decades of experience in digital innovation, operational management, global banking, wealth management and regulatory affairs.

Most recently, she served as President of UBS Americas, where she led a $14 billion revenue business with more than 25,000 staff and oversaw the integration of Credit Suisse in the region.

Her career also includes senior leadership roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab, following her early years at McKinsey & Company.

Robert Cortright, DriveWealth’s founder and executive chairman, praised both the outgoing and incoming leaders. “Michael has overseen a period of significant growth, expansion into new markets and profitability over the last two years as CEO and we thank him for everything that he has accomplished,” he said.

“Naureen has a proven track record as an industry innovator and disruptor and is the perfect person to lead DriveWealth through our continued evolution and next phase of growth.”

Hassan stated: “DriveWealth is truly changing how and where people invest and providing unique value and capabilities to partners across the globe.

“I am honored to step into this role, to continue building on the great work Robert and Michael have done.”

DriveWealth provides Brokerage-as-a-Service infrastructure across five continents, facilitating more than two million trades daily for business partners worldwide.