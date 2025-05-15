Deutsche Börse elects Clara-Christina Streit Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Deutsche Börse AG said Wednesday that it has elected Clara-Christina Streit as Chairwoman of its Supervisory Board following the resignation of Martin Jetter.

Jetter’s resignation was announced in September 2024, and he stepped down at the end of the company’s Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025.

Streit, 56, succeeds Jetter, who had served on the Supervisory Board since 2018 and as its Chair since 2020.

Her nomination was proposed by the Supervisory Board in December 2024. She has been a member of the board since 2019 and also holds the position of Chairwoman at Vonovia SE and leads the Government Commission of the German Corporate Governance Code.

In addition to Streit’s appointment, shareholders elected Jean Pierre Mustier to the Supervisory Board as Jetter’s successor.

The 64-year-old Frenchman brings solid experience in European banking and corporate governance. He was Chairman of the Executive Board of UniCredit S.p.A. from 2016 to 2021 and President of the European Banking Federation from 2019 to 2021.

More recently, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and interim CEO at Atos SE from October 2023 to January 2025.

Mustier is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG and a board member at Unigestion Holding SA.

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG comprises 16 members.