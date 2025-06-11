Corpay Appoints Peter Walker as New CFO

On Tuesday, Corpay, Inc., a business payments company, announced the appointment of Peter Walker as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective 21 July 2025.

Walker has a wealth of experience, having most recently served as CFO at Instructure Holdings, Inc. During his tenure at Instructure, he led the company’s privatisation through its sale to KKR.

His extensive career also includes CFO roles at Sterling Check Corp and Jackson Hewitt, as well as over 17 years at Assurant, where he held various finance, accounting, and strategy positions, culminating in his role as CFO and Chief Strategy Officer.

Walker began his career at Ernest & Young and is a certified public accountant.

Ron Clarke, Corpay’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “We believe Peter’s mix of public and entrepreneurial company CFO experience will help him to contribute immediately. Peter’s got great potential and will be a terrific partner in helping us to run the business.”

With Walker’s appointment, interim CFO Alissa Vickery will revert to her full-time position as Chief Accounting Officer.

Clarke extended gratitude to Vickery for her “great job supporting the team through the CFO transition.”