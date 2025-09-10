Corebridge Financial Appoints Marc Costantini as New Chief Executive

Corebridge Financial has named Marc Costantini as its next chief executive officer, effective 1 December 2025.

The firm revealed that Costantini will also join the company’s board of directors, succeeding Kevin Hogan, who will step down after more than a decade in the role.

Hogan will remain as special adviser to the board for six months to support the transition.

Costantini joins from Manulife, where he served as global head of strategy and inforce management, overseeing corporate strategy, development and reinsurance initiatives.

His career includes senior roles at Munich Re, Guardian and earlier experience as a chief financial officer. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Alan Colberg, chair of the Corebridge board, said: “Following a rigorous succession planning process, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Costantini as the next chief executive officer of Corebridge.

“With over 35 years of experience at some of the leading firms in our industry, Marc brings a broad and deep skillset … Marc is the ideal individual to lead our company as we move into the next chapter.”

Colberg also thanked Hogan for his leadership, highlighting his role in establishing Corebridge as one of the largest U.S. providers of retirement solutions and life insurance, and for steering its separation from AIG.

Costantini said he was “honoured to join Corebridge at this exciting time,” while Hogan expressed confidence the company would be “in great hands” under his successor.