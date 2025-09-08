CMC Markets Appoints Sarah Ing as Senior Independent Director

CMC Markets revealed last week that it has appointed Sarah Ing as its new Senior Independent Director, effective 1 September 2025, as the London-listed broker continues to refresh its board and senior leadership team.

Ing has significant experience in financial services and has served as a Non-Executive Director at CMC.

She brings expertise in equity research, asset management, and corporate governance, having previously held senior roles at firms including UBS and HSBC. She is also a non-executive director at Marex.

Her appointment follows a series of board and leadership changes announced earlier this year. In June, CMC confirmed that long-serving Non-Executive Chairman James Richards would step down at the 2025 annual general meeting, to be succeeded by then-Senior Independent Director Paul Wainscott.

The reshuffle also included the departure of Deputy Chief Executive Officer David Fineberg and ANZ head Matthew Lewis from the board, while Laurence Booth joined as Executive Director alongside his role as Global Head of Capital Markets.

Fineberg has since taken on the newly created position of Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, focusing on institutional relationships with firms such as Revolut and StrikeX.

Lewis is now leading CMC’s expansion in Australia and New Zealand, particularly in stockbroking and digital assets.