Citi Elects Jonathan Moulds as a New Independent Director

This week, Citi announced the appointment of Jonathan Moulds as an independent director to its Board, effective immediately.

Moulds, who also currently serves as a senior independent director and the risk committee chair at IG Group, brings more than 25 years of international financial services experience, having held senior executive positions across the UK, US, and Asia.

He is already familiar with Citi, serving as Chair of its international broker-dealer, Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML), and his appointment is expected to strengthen the firm’s global oversight and strategic direction.

“Citi will benefit greatly from Jonathan’s widely recognized track record for driving change across large organizations and the strong focus he puts on efficiency, regulatory compliance, and innovation,” said John C. Dugan, Chair of Citigroup Inc. “We’re pleased to warmly welcome Jonathan to Citi’s Board of Directors.”

Moulds previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Barclays, where he led key transformation initiatives in technology, risk and cost efficiency.

Earlier in his career, he was European President of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and CEO of Merrill Lynch International following the firm’s merger.

Beyond his executive roles, Moulds has held numerous non-executive and industry positions, including Chair of the Financial Markets Standards Board.