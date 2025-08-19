Cboe Names Prashant Bhatia to Head Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development

Cboe Global Markets announced on Monday that it has appointed Prashant Bhatia as Executive Vice President, Head of Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development, effective September 2, 2025.

The company revealed that in his role, Bhatia will work with Cboe’s executive leadership team to refine the company’s business strategy, identify growth opportunities and strengthen its competitive positioning across the global derivatives and securities exchange landscape.

Craig Donohue, chief executive of Cboe Global Markets, said: “Prashant will be a highly valued addition to our leadership team as he works with us to refine our strategy, optimise our business, and explore new growth opportunities for Cboe.

“His keen understanding of our competitive landscape and his rigorous approach to financial decision-making will further enhance our ability to deliver long-term growth to our shareholders.”

Bhatia has served as an adviser to Cboe’s management and board of directors since December 2023.

He previously spent more than a decade leading enterprise strategy and corporate development at TD Ameritrade, overseeing both organic and acquisition-driven growth.

Earlier in his career, he worked as an equity research analyst covering brokers and asset managers within the financial services industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Bhatia said: “I am pleased to join Cboe’s impressive leadership team and look forward to collaborating with them to explore new growth opportunities that position Cboe for continued success.”

He brings more than 30 years of global experience in financial services to his new role.