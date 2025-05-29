Cboe Global President Dave Howson to Step Down

Cboe Global Markets has announced that Global President Dave Howson will step down from his role effective 1 August 2025, after three years.

The company revealed that Howson will step down to return to the United Kingdom to be closer to family.

Following his departure, Cboe CEO Craig Donohue will assume the additional title of President. In addition, Executive Vice Presidents Cathy Clay and Chris Isaacson will expand their global leadership responsibilities as part of a broader strategic reorganisation.

Clay, who currently oversees the Global Derivatives business, will now also lead the Cboe Data Vantage unit. Isaacson, who manages Technology, Operations and Risk, will take on additional oversight of Cash Equities, Global FX, and Clearing.

The changes aim to strengthen Cboe’s strategic focus, boost innovation, and enhance operational agility.

“Dave has played a pivotal role in Cboe’s growth and global expansion,” Donohue said. “His contributions will have a lasting impact on Cboe.”

Howson said: “While it was a difficult decision to leave this great organisation, I am looking forward to returning home to the UK to be closer to family. As I step away, I do so with immense pride in what we have achieved together.”

Donohue described Cathy and Chris as “highly respected leaders with a deep commitment to excellence in all they do,” adding that he has great confidence in their ability to continue driving innovation and growth.