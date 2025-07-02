Broadridge Expands Roles for Senior Leaders Doug DeSchutter and Tom Carey

Broadridge Financial Solutions announced on Tuesday that it has expanded the responsibilities of senior executives Doug DeSchutter and Tom Carey, as the global fintech firm continues its evolution into a platform-based company. The changes took effect on 1 July.

DeSchutter has been appointed President of Investor Communication Solutions (ICS), after serving as Co-President since 2023.

He has been with Broadridge and its predecessor companies since 2002 and played a pivotal role in launching the firm’s Customer Communications business. H

He will now oversee the entire ICS division. Mike Tae, previously Co-President alongside DeSchutter, will continue to lead the Asset Management, Issuer, and Data-Driven Fund Solutions businesses, reporting to DeSchutter.

Meanwhile, Tom Carey, President of Broadridge’s Global Technology & Operations (GTO) segment since 2018, will take on additional oversight of the Enterprise Product Management organisation.

Based in London, Carey assumed leadership of Broadridge’s Indian operations in 2024 and was seen as “instrumental” in the creation of Broadridge International.

“I want to congratulate Doug and Tom on their increased responsibilities,” said Broadridge CEO Tim Gokey. “Their proven ability to drive digitisation and technology at scale make them ideal leaders as we continue to evolve to a platform company.”

Broadridge, which operates across investor communications, technology, and operations, said the changes are aimed at strengthening its ability to serve clients and scale digital transformation across financial services.