Binance Appoints SB Seker as Asia-Pacific Head

Binance has named compliance veteran SB Seker as its new Head of Asia-Pacific, bolstering its regional leadership.

Seker, who brings more than two decades of legal and regulatory experience, will oversee strategy, operations, and engagement with policymakers across the Asia-Pacific region.

His appointment follows AUSTRAC’s order earlier this month for Binance’s Australian business to undergo an independent audit after raising “serious concerns” over its anti-money laundering controls.

Seker previously served as Senior Vice President at Crypto.com, where he managed global product development and regulatory matters across APAC and MENASA.

He has also held senior roles at Ant Group, Rothschild & Co, and Amicorp Group, as well as legal positions at the Monetary Authority of Singapore and in litigation practice in Australia.

Commenting on the appointment, Binance Chief Executive Richard Teng said: “APAC has always been a key region for Binance, and Seker’s deep-rooted experience across its diverse markets makes him uniquely positioned to lead the company’s next phase of regional growth and engagement.”

Seker added that he was “excited to join Binance to help shape a sustainable, innovative, and compliant future for the digital-asset ecosystem across the region.”