Barclays Hires Joseph Lee to Lead High Touch Sales Trading in Asia Pacific

Barclays has appointed HSBC’s former Head of Block Liquidity in Hong Kong, Joseph Lee, as Head of High Touch Sales Trading for Asia Pacific, as the bank continues to expand its equities presence across the region.

Based in Hong Kong, Lee will oversee high-touch cash trading and report to Peter Ramsey, Global Head of Cash Equities, and Christian Treuer, Head of Equities Distribution, APAC.

Lee has nearly three decades of experience in equities trading and sales. He joins Barclays from HSBC, where he led Block Liquidity in Hong Kong.

His prior roles include senior positions at Credit Suisse, where he was Head of Korea Equities and APAC High Touch Execution, as well as stints at Deutsche Bank, CLSA, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura/Lehman Brothers.

“Joe’s appointment reinforces our commitment to becoming a Top 5 Global Equities franchise and a leading APAC Cash Equities platform,” said Ramsey.

Treuer added: “His deep market expertise will help strengthen our execution offering and drive greater connectivity with clients.”

Barclays has made several strategic moves in Asia Pacific in recent years, enhancing its equities franchise through investment in structured and flow derivatives, prime services, quantitative strategies, and platform upgrades.

“This appointment reflects Barclays’ long-term commitment to its APAC Equities business and its focus on building a differentiated platform that delivers stronger execution, deeper client partnerships, and sustainable growth,” said Barclays.